Lock Upp: Sara Khan's Ex-Husband Ali Merchant Enters Kangana Ranaut's Show

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel got a new prisoner and it is none other than Sara Khan’s ex-husband Ali Merchant. A promo shared by Alt Balaji revealed that he will be the 14th contestant of the controversial show. For the uninitiated, Sara and Ali had gotten married on a reality show but they broke up eventually. Both of them had opened up about their separation earlier. Watch the promo here:

Talking to ETimes, Ali shared how he felt about sharing the screen with Sara. I feel this is the format of this show where she has to be there. I am sure she is also there to reinvent herself. I hope she believes in that and I hope she sees that in a positive way which is better for her and her future. And if she doesn’t, then it’s her loss," the publication quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

He also revealed that he considers comedian Munawar Faruqui as a tough competitor. “So far, my favourite contestant is Munawar because he is so real and raw, a bit mischievous, his thinking is clear, so far everything is looking very amazing. I think Munawar is doing very well," he shared.

Talking about Lock Upp, the show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. It streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show, for now, are model Poonam Pandey, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat. Self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani and Tehseen Poonawala have already been eliminated from the show.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.