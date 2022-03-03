Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Confesses His Love for Sara Khan, Makes A Heart with Paper; Check Out the Actress’ Reaction

Lock Upp contestant Shivam Sharma seems to have fallen in love with TV actress and his co-contestant Sara Khan inside the Lock Upp jail. During the show, Sana asked Shivam if he has pre-planned about playing this character here. To which, Shivam swore on his mother and said that this is his real side.

Early in the morning, Shivam and Sara had this conversation and he continued to run after her with his poems. Sara sat at the place smiling and she later on interacted with Tehseen Poonawalla when Shivam joined them. Teasing Shivam, Tehseen started imitating him and poked fun at how his body language changed around Sara. Shivam complained to Tehseen that Sara finds everyone cute but him. To which, Sara gave in and said that she finds Shivam “very cute."

When everyone was asleep at night, Shivam made a heart out of pieces of paper with Sara’s name written inside. He tried to be careful about it but Sara woke up and was shocked to see his gesture. She called Shivam ‘Pagal’ (crazy) and advised him to sleep. Shivam couldn’t face her and had his eyes folded with his t-shirt.

Another intriguing incident occurred during the day when Anjali Arora and Shivam Sharma got into a verbal spat. He questioned Anjali for pushing him. Shivam also said that she spoke disrespectfully, used cuss words whereas he didn’t do either of them. Anjali fought with him and Shivam lost his calm stating that a girl can push a boy but if it would be vice versa, chaos would have been created.

Getting extremely furious, Shivam walked to the bathroom and screamed, “mere haath se murder ho jayega aaj" (I’ll kill someone today). He was even seen throwing a bucket. Shivam had a major breakdown as he screamed again, “Ladkon ke sath hi kyun hota hai hamesha?" (Why only boys?). Post which, Sara Khan entered and consoled him. As the episode continues, it shows Shivam stating that he had made a promise to his mother about not misbehaving or disrespecting any female contestants in the show.

For the unversed, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show are comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat. The show that came live on February 27, is one-of-its-kind show has celebrities from different walks of life locked in jail together with basic amenities.

