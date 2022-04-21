Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma is the 1st Finalist in Kangana Ranaut's Show

Kangana Ranaut’s first reality show Lock Upp has gained immense popularity since its release this year in February and now it is heading towards its finale. As there are just a couple of weeks left till the finale, the competition inside Kangana’s jail is high and recently a game was played for a straight ticket to the finale. Contestants Anjali Arora and Shivam Sharma were the last two contenders in the race to win a ticket.

Two teams were divided in which, Anjali had Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, and Ali Merchant in her team, and Shivam had Payal Rohtagi, Azma Fallah, and Saisha Shinde in his team as soldiers. The game had four rounds, and the soldiers had to protect their Raja and Rani. If Raja or Ranji falls, the round will get over. In the first round, Anjali lost, and Saisha quit the round because of her injury.

In the second round, Payal and Prince played from Shivam’s side, and Munawar and Ali played from Anjali’s side. In the second round, Anjali fell, and Shivam won. For the third round, King, Queen, and one Soldier each. Shivam and Payal played against Anjali and Ali. Shivam single-handedly threw both Anjali and Ali out and won the third round and became the first finalist to enter the finale.

