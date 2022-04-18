Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Stripteases On Demand, Says Wants To Hook Up With Poonam Pandey

The latest episode of Lock Upp had the entertainment quotient high with Ekta Kapoor and a few other celebrities, including Divya Agarwal, Krystle D’Souza, Rohan Mehra, Krishna Kaul, Tusshar Kapoor entering Kangana Ranaut’s badass jail. It was obvious that the celebrities came in with some kickass tasks for the contestants - one being the game of ‘Truth and Dare.’ While the contestants gave in their best, it was Shivam Sharma who stole the limelight with his striptease act and rapid answers.

Shivam was first given a dare, which was to perform a striptease for all the women inside the Lock Upp jail. Taking up the task, he nailed the act by showing off his toned physique, well-defined abs, and classic seduction moves. He garnered praises for his blazing performance. Shivam stripped off his shirt and danced to the beats as he performed for everyone.

Post his performance, Shivam was asked who among the ladies inside the Lock Upp jail would like to ‘kill, marry and hook up’ with. Answering the question in his own style, Shivam said that he would marry Payal Rohatgi. While praising Payal’s cooking skills, Shivam called her a ‘gharelu’ (homely) woman. When it came to hookup, Shivam said that he would choose Poonam Pandey, because she is very attractive.

On hearing the answers, Ekta lauded Shivam for his choices and said, “Hook up with Poonam and marry Payal, life ban jayegi aapki to (your life is set).” Shivam completed the task by taking Mandana Karimi’s name for the ‘kill’ option because he isn’t able to understand her game.

Meanwhile, Sunday night’s episode was high on emotions and confessions. While Munawar Faruqui opened up about his mother’s death, Ali Mercchant spoke about his second marriage and divorce. Fans also had to bid adieu to Mandana Karimi. While Mandana was eliminated,

