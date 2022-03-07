Lock Upp: Swami Chakrapani Is First Contestant to Get Evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel’ has been in the headlines ever since it was announced. The show featuring 13 controversial celebrities has brought a unique format filled with entertainment, drama, and unlimited masala which was never seen before by the audiences. And, now the time has come when the show has its first contestant getting eliminated.

Alt Balaji took to their Instagram handle and shared a post with the announcement of Godman Swami Chakrapani’s eviction from the lock up. They wrote, “#SwamiChakrapaniMaharaj toh hue badass jail se bahaar! Can you guess kaun hoga iss week out?#LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch LIVE 24×7 and stay updated.”

Godman Swami Chakrapani claims that he is the president of Hindu Mahasabha, a long-standing Hindu nationalist organization in India. He has been seen being vocal about his ideologies in the show which has not been appreciated by the others. He faced issues with another contestant and, in fact, he had some rough moments with renowned fashion designer, Saisha Shinde. He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks. So, the host, Kangana Ranaut along with the audience vote decided to eliminate him in the first week. With this, Swami Chakrapani becomes the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Meanwhile, talking about show, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show apart from Poonam Pandey are comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat.

Earlier, in one of the episodes, Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey opened up about her childhood struggles and recalled how her family had no money even to eat food.While speaking to Munawar, Anjali, and Saisha, Poonam mentioned that she hails from a grounded family and revealed that her mother had to struggle a lot during their childhood days. The actress went on to say that they had no money and used to eat rice with saltwater. The controversial celebrity further agreed that she has done several publicity stunts, but added that her brother and sister are settled today because of that only.

