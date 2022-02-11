Lock Upp Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Is Here With 'Baap of Reality Shows' To Take On Her Haters

Kangana Ranaut broke the internet by launching her first look as the host of the most fearless reality show Lock Upp. While it is already making headlines, on Friday, the Manikarnika actor took to her official Instagram account and dropped the first teaser of the show.

In the teaser, the sensational and bold Kangana Ranaut shares the first sneak-peek into the show. She looks fiery and glamorous as she sizzles down the alley of a grungy lockup. Kangana declares that Lock Upp will be the ‘baap of all reality shows’. She also warned her haters and called them ‘B-grade strugglers’. “Iss duniya mein do type ke log hai. Ek jo mujhe pasand karte hai and dusre woh B-grade strugglers, jo meri burai karke news mein rehte hai (There are two kinds of people in this world. One who like me and the other, the B-grade strugglers, who stay in news by putting me down),” Kangana can be heard saying in the teaser.

Kangana also takes a jibe at nepotism in the industry and declares, “I have faced haters who filed FIRs to me and used nepotism against me. They turned my life into a 24X7 reality show. But now it is my turn. Main laa rahi hoon, the baap of all reality shows. Yahan papa ke paiso se bhi bail nahi milegi (I am coming with the biggest reality show. Nobody will get bail here in return of their father’s will.)"

While sharing the teaser on her social media, the actor wrote “Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji Trailer out on 16th Feb"

For the unversed, the show will Livestream on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022. While the final list of contestants has not been released so far, Anushka Sen, Vir Das, Shehnaaz Gill, Poonam Dhillon among others are likely to get locked-up. The audience too will be able to interact directly with the contestants and will also be allowed to ‘punish or award’ their chosen contestants.

