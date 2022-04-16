Lock Upp: Teejay Sidhu Lambasts Mandana Karimi for Maligning Husband Karanvir Bohra’s Image

In the recent episode of the reality show Lock Upp, contestants Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi were seen having a heated argument. The actress accused Karanvir of behaving inappropriately with her outside of the show’s sets. According to Lock Upp contestant Zeeshan, Mandana had said that Karanvir had called her to discuss scripts many times but she never went because she has trust issues with the actor. When Karanvir confronted Mandana regarding her statements, the actress refused to accept that she had made her accusations.

Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu has now spoken up and defended her husband in a recent interview. Speaking to The Times of India, Teejay said that Mandana never said that Karanvir did anything wrong to her, “from what I saw on the show she said that KV had called her once for a script reading and 'mujhe uski vibe theek nahi lagi' (I did not like his vibe).” Teejay added that she feels it is Mandana’s intentions that are not right.

Teejay and Karanvir are parents to three daughters: Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra, Raya Bella Bohra, and Vienna Bohra. The actress further said that Mandana is “maligning” her husband’s character just based on the “vibe.” The 42-year-old described it “unbelievable” and added, “You don't understand how you can do so much damage to someone's reputation by making such statements.”

Teejay also cleared the air regarding Karanvir and Mandana’s relationship outside of the show and said that the two just met two years ago. According to Teejay, Karanvir has done just one project with Mandana, and combining all the days they worked together it would not even amount to a month’s duration. Defending her husband’s honour, Teejay said that those who have worked with the actor from the beginning of his career are still his best friends including Shruti Seth, Shweta Tiwari, and Simple Kaul.

