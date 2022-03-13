Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla Shockingly Reveals 'Top Industrialist Offered Me to Sleep With His Wife'

Tehseen Poonawalla, Lock Upp contestant and a political analyst, revealed a shocking secret on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show. Tehseen revealed that he was once offered by an Indian top industrialist to sleep with the latter’s wife.

In a new clip shared by ALTBalaji on Instagram, host Kangana Ranaut is seen telling the contestants that they have a chance to save themselves. Kangana said, “You have an opportunity to save yourself. The prisoner who hits the buzzer first, only they will get a chance to reveal their secret."

The video then shows Tehseen confessing, “A top industrialist in India gave me an offer that I sleep with his wife." The video ends with the shocking reactions of the other contestants.

Tehseen was later evicted from the show. Tehseen was nominated alongside Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, Karanvir Bohra, and Shivam Sharma. At first, Kangana revealed that the public unanimously voted for Poonam Pandey, and she is saved from the eviction. Then, a few moments later, she revealed that Tehseen secured the least number of votes. So, Tehseen got eliminated.

Advertisement

Earlier, godman Swami Chakrapani was eliminated from Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel. He was the first contestant to have been evicted from the captive reality show. The reality show started streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, 2022. It started off with 13 controversial celebrities.

The godman was eliminated after he failed to perform a task. The host asked the bottom 3 contestants Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, and Anjali Arora to fetch a secret word from the Benaqaab room and whoever presses the buzzer first would be safe from elimination. Anjali got the word ‘Russian’, she pressed the buzzer immediately and won. Chakrapani and Siddharth got ‘Radhe’ and ‘sports enhancement’, respectively. Chakrapani, however, did not even try to press the buzzer, and this angered the host.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.