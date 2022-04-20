Lock Upp Ticket To Finale Task: Saisha Shinde Pledges To Donate 50% Amount For Trans Community

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has been making headlines for all the controversial reasons ever since its premiere in February this year. Seems like the competition inside the show is all set to increase. The recent promo of the show depicts how the ticket to the finale task will be announced in the upcoming episode.

The promo begins with the announcement that whosoever wins the task will be granted a ticket to the finale. This increases the energy levels among inmates, who then try all they could to win the task. “I will see who can stop me from entering finale,” Payal Rohatgi can be heard saying in the promo. In another part of the promo, she can be seen arguing with Munawar Faruqui.

However, towards the end of the promo Saisha Shinde announces that whatever amount she gets from the show, 50% of it will be used for the betterment of the trans community. Ali Merchant among others can also be seen appreciating her decision.

Earlier during an interview with ETimes, Saisha had mentioned how her sole motive for participating in the show is to represent her community. “I entered the show with one motive that the representation of my community is valid. Everyone should see me not just as the representative of this community but also as a human being because that’s eventually what everyone from the community wants, that you look at us with respect. We want people to look at us as one of you all and not segregate,” she said.

During the initial episodes of the show, Saisha had also opened up about coming out as a transwoman and the struggles she faced due to the same. She revealed how it was difficult getting a house or even aadhar card.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.