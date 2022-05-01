Lock Upp: Umar Riaz Enters Kangana Ranaut's Show As Special Guest Along With Zareen Khan

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since its premiere in February this year. The show is now inching close to its grand finale. Therefore, the upcoming episode of Lock Upp will welcome two special guests - Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz and actress Zaareen Khan. They will be seen giving some fun tasks to inmates.

In the latest promo of the show, Umar and Zareen can be seen announcing a task - ‘Hasee Toh Phasi’. As a part of this task, male contestants of the show are supposed to make their female co-contestants laugh. While Shivam Sharma can be seen going shirtless to impress Saisha Shinde, Munawar Faruqui fails to make Payal Rohatgi laugh. He tries every possible joke to make her laugh, but all in vain. In the promo, Prince Narula can also be seen participating in the task along with Zareen Khan.

With the promo sharing a glimpse of Umar Riaz as a special guest in Lock Upp, his fans are left super excited. His fans are using the hashtag ‘Umar Riaz In Lock Upp’ as they share the promo. “Super excited to watch him in lock up!!!!" one of the social media users wrote. Another tweet read, “We cannot miss #UmarRiaz in that show!!"

Umaaar wow just see how his name is the fist thing used by them !! Now they know who is Ruling Hearts of Masses ! ❤#UmarRiazInLockUpp #UmarRiaz https://t.co/bLYkUS1h8m— Anõnymöų§ Ğirł (@Umar_FansClub) May 1, 2022

King Munawar and #umarraiz is together in #LockUpp MUNAWAR FOR THE WINUMAR RIAZ IN LOCKUPP https://t.co/LuCqcgis35 — Wasim Malik (@realwasimmalik) May 1, 2022

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Umar’s Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show.

