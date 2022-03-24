Lock Upp: Wild Card Azma Fallah Cleans Toilet With Anjali Arora's Towel, Sparks Ugly Fight

The OTT-based reality show, Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut has gained immense popularity in very little time and has become the highest-watched reality show on a digital platform.

The reality show is gaining traction for the spicy interactions and heated debates that the show fosters during its runtime. Recently, another such heated debate simmered on the show. The argument erupted between Anjali Arora and the new wild card entrant on the show, Azma Fallah, a Pakistani Blogger.

A huge fight broke between the two contestants after Azma, during the initial days of her arrival announce that she will not be helping anyone in the household chores until she feels like doing so. Hearing this, Anjali got irritated, and decide to not take her attitude for even a second. Immediately, the argument transformed into a heated discussion.

The fight between the two contestants went to another level when the Pakistani blogger started cleaning the bathroom, and that too with Anjali’s towel. To make things more uncomfortable, Azma decides to make Anjali notice her intentional actions, and asks Ali Merchant to inform Anjali about it. Anjali slammed Azma saying, “If you are going to clean the bathroom, at least do it nicely.”

The tussle sparked by the two contestants did not just stop here. Things got even worse when Azma, after cleaning the toilet with Anjali’s towel, threw the towel at Anjali’s face. This sparks another major fight between the contestants. A separate discussion emerged between Azma and Mandana Karimi, the 16th contestant on the show. Both of them recently entered the badass jail. Mandana told Azma that she should not have done this to Anjali. This sparked an ugly exchange of insults between Azma and Mandana.

Currently, Ali Merchant, Nisha Rawal, Payal Rastogi, Sara Khan, Anjali Arora, and Poonam Pandey are in the charge sheet.

