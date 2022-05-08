Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Arrives in Dongri in BMW, Flaunts Trophy, Watch Video

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui received a grand welcome in Dongri, Mumbai after lifting the winner’s trophy in Kangana Ranaut’s show, Lock Upp. The video shared by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows him arriving in a BMW, with the winner trophy in his hand. Munawar looked dashing in a white shirt as he left some of the buttons open. His car can be seen surrounded by fans who cheered for him continuously.

The video received love from his fans and followers. One of them wrote, “Munawar ki janta ka KING MUNAWAR ke liye unlimited pyaar 😍", while another wrote, “Trophy 🏆 Dongri aa gyi."

Watch the video here:

Lock Upp’s finale was held on Saturday night in which comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. He not only received 18 lakh votes from the audience but also won the host Kangana Ranaut’s vote to win the show.

Handing over the trophy to Munawar Faruqui, Kangana mentioned that he truly deserved it. Apart from the trophy, Munawar has also won Rs 20 lakh, a car and also an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

Munawar Faruqui has been one of the most loved contestants in the show and received a lot of support from the audience. With his charm, he had also impressed the Queen – Kangana Ranaut. Munawar has had a roller coaster journey in the show with his friends playing against him in one of the recent tasks. He was also seen revealing his darkest untold secrets in the show and overcoming those.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Munawar Faruqui will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. As per a report in Indian Express, Munawar’s team has already approved the contract and the comedian will sign it now.

