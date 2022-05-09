Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Drops Romantic Picture With An Unknown Girl, Fans Ask 'Where Is Anjali?'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Lock Upp. The ‘Badass Finale’ of the show was held on Saturday night in which Munawar grabbed the trophy with over 18 lakh votes. While the comedian’s Lock Upp journey has been making headlines all over, there is something that caught everyone’s attention.

Recently, Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram stories and dropped a romantic picture with an unknown woman. However, he also hid a part of her face with a heart sticker. “Bubby Bubby tera ni mai," he captioned the picture and added Diljit Dosanjh’s song Lover to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The picture has left Munawar Faruqui’s fans confused his the comedian’s romantic camaraderie with co-contestant Anjali Arora in Lock Upp has already been making headlines. After a paparazzo account shared the picture, one of the fans wrote, “Where is Anjali?" Another social media user joked, “Someone take care of Anjali." While some addressed the mysterious woman as ‘Bhabhi’, others asked who she is.

It should also be noted that Munawar hinted at having a girlfriend while he was in Lock Upp. During his conversations, he used to address her as Bubby. Apart from this, the comedian had earlier revealed in the show that he was married and has a son too. His confession came after the host Kangana Ranaut mentioned the buzz surrounding him on social media and showed a blurred image on the screen, which left everyone baffled. However, following this, Munawar confessed that he was married and that he also had a child from that marriage. He also clarified that they are separated now. “I don’t want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about," he had said.

