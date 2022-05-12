Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui, Gauahar Khan's Husband Zaid Approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2?

After winning Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp, it seems that there is no stopping Munawar Faruqui. After reports of him being approached for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, it is being heard that the comedian has also been approached for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The first season premiered last year and saw Divya Aggarwal emerge as the winner. The finalists of the show, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal and Nishant Bhatt got a direct entry into Bigg Boss 15, while other participants like Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entered the show at a later stage.

Now it is being reported that the show will be renewed for a second season, and Munawar is approached for it. Not just the comedian, several publications have also reported that actress Gauahar Khan’s husband, Zaid Darbar has also been approached for the show. According to Telly Chakkar, Zaid and his brother Awez Darbar have been approached for the same. However, there is no confirmation yet. It is interesting to note that Gauahar was also a participant of Bigg Boss and lifted the trophy during season 7.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is currently receiving a lot of praises for his game in Lock Upp. After coming out of the show, he also went public with his relationship. Opening up about his lady love Nazila Sitashi, he said, “I’ve known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months," Munawar told ETimes. “The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity… I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture," he shared.

