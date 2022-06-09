Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui To Not Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines ever since he emerged as the winner of Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the comedian will be participating in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Munawar has now backed out from Rohit Shetty’s show.

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has already begun and all contestants are in Capetown (South Africa) for the same. While celebrity contestants including Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik and Pratik Sehajpal among others have been dropping behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on social media, Munawar is nowhere to be seen.

Amid all this, Munawar Faruqui held an Instagram live session for his fans on Wednesday (June 8). While the comedian thanked fans for showering love on his new song, he did not mention anything about Khatron Ke Khiladi. This has again left everyone wondering if Munawar will be seen in the stunt-based show or not.

Earlier, E-Times also reported that Munawar was facing a passport issue to leave for Capetown. However, the Lock Upp winner’s manager later confirmed that it had been resolved. “Munawar will be travelling this week. He is going to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,” the manager had said.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be hosted by none other than filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The upcoming season will mark his seventh collaboration with the franchise. Celebrities who will be seen in the show this season are Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi, Sriti Jha, Kanika, Mohit, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik and choreographer Tushar Kalia. The shooting of the stunt-based show is likely to happen extensively for about 2 months in Capetown. The show will then air on Colors TV in the month of August.

