Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Wins Hearts As He Fulfils His Promise and Meets Acid Attack Survivor

Ever since Munawar Faruqui won the controversial reality show Lock Upp, he has been winning hearts. On Monday, the comedian took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture of his meeting with acid attack survivor Daulat Bi Khan. “Daulat Bi in inspiration and hope. Great meeting you aur duaoon ke le liye shukriya,” he wrote.

For the unversed, Daulat Bi Khan was among other acid attack survivors who were called inside Lock Upp on International Women’s Day. Back then, Munawar had promised to meet her outside the show too.

Daulat Bi Khan was attacked by acid in 2010 along with her two sisters and a one-year-old niece. They were all attacked by her eldest sister and her husband in 2010. Daulat Bi’s brother-in-law wanted to marry to take possession of her house. However, When Daulat refused to marry him, he and his wife attacked them with acid. Ultimately, the house had to be sold for Daulat’s treatment.

Munawar Faruqui’s fans are left completely impressed with the comedian’s humble gesture of meeting Daulat. They are praising him for keeping his promise. “Munawar kept his promise well done 👍 so proud,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media commented, “love his simplicity” and dropped a red heart emoji.

Acid Attackers survivors who visited Lockupp with their heartwrenching stories @munawar0018 promised he will do something for them today he met with them & fulfilled their Promise

Zaban ka Pakka #MunawarFaruqui

That's y we WE LOVE MUNAWAR FARUQUI pic.twitter.com/Ji4xSgcvqR — Aniha Chaudhary (@anihanuchaudhry) May 16, 2022

Munawar Faruqui became one of the most popular contestants of Lock Upp and eventually took home the trophy. He not only received 18 lakh votes from the audience but also won the host Kangana Ranaut’s vote to win the show. Apart from the trophy, Munawar has also won Rs 20 lakh, a car and also an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.