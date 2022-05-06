Lock Upp Winner To Get Contract For Ekta Kapoor’s Next TV Show? Here's What We Know

Kangana Ranaut’s captivity-based reality show is nearing the grand finale. While the fight for the finale is going to be more intense, it is obvious that the contestants inside the jail would be tired. However, to give them a final boost or motivation for the remaining days, there is a special announcement made by producer Ekta Kapoor. When Ekta launched Lock Upp, she wanted to give India its first captivity-based show, which according should be hosted by a tough woman.

It is no news that Lock Upp is one of the most popular reality shows in India. As the show nears its finale, rumours are surfacing on the internet that Ekta is all set to offer Lock Upp winner an exclusive contract in one of her upcoming shows, India.com reported.

This shouldn’t be a surprise as previously, Ekta has offered prominent roles to those coming out of reality shows, not necessarily winners, in the past. Earlier this year, Tejasswi Prakash bagged Naagin 6 while she was still inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and Karan was offered to be a jailor in Lock Upp, after his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp has seven contestants remaining in the competition. Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma and Anjali Arora are in the race to the finale. Shivam was the first finalist of the show. He was followed by Munawar. And after the latest twist in the show, Prince has also become a finalist. In the next few days Azma, Saisha, Payal and Anjali will be seen struggling and fighting against each other to secure a spot. The upcoming episode will also see Tejasswi entering the Lock Upp jail as Queen Warden alongside Kundrra. Get yourselves prepared for a high voltage and drama-packed finale week.

