Lock Upp: Wrestling Gold Medalist Babita Phogat Confirmed as Fourth Contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show

After much anticipation, the makers of the upcoming reality show ‘Lock Upp’, have finally revealed the name of its fourth contestant as gold medallist wrestling champion Babita Phogat. The list of the first three contestants joining the show hosted by Kangana Ranaut includes TV actress and model Nisha Rawal, internet sensation Poonam Pandey, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

ALT Balaji took to their Instagram handle and shared an intriguing clip introducing Babita as the fourth contestant in the show. The video showcases Babita as makes her powerful entry while warming up for dangal. She says, “You guys must have seen the movie based on me, but now I’m coming to do real Dangal.” She then holds a clapboard that reads, “Inmate no 4 Babita Phogat. Charge: Kills the Stereotype. Babita is then seen getting handcuffed by the show’s host Kangana. The caption to the video read, “Kya wrestling champion yahaan se bhi lengi winning walk-out ya ho jaayengi knockout? #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free.”

Advertisement

Babita Phogat has put India on the map by winning India’s first gold medal in women’s wrestling at 2014’s Commonwealth Games. She won silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2010 Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships and later forayed into politics in 2019. Her aspirational real-life story inspired the Bollywood blockbuster Dangal as she became an icon to millions.

Talking about joining ‘Lock Upp’ as a contestant, Babita Phogat said, “I am very excited to get into a show like ‘Lock Upp’ because I have never done a show like this which is live for 24 hours. So I am very glad and excited at the same time to be a part of this show. With this show, People will get to know what I am. Previously the audience has known me from the film ‘Dangal’. So, now people will get to know my real personality, my likes, and dislikes, and how I am in my real life as a person.”

‘Lock Upp’ has been creating waves ever since it has been launched considering its unique and never-heard-before format. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring this fearless reality show for Indian audience that will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player for free, starting February 27, 2022.

There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner’s title. The remaining super-controversial celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show and even experience the show in the Lock Upp Metaverse.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.