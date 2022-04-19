Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan Eliminated After He Hits Azma Fallah; Kangana Ranaut Says 'Violence Unacceptable'

Zeeshan Khan has been eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp after his physical fight with Azma Fallah. Earlier this week, Zeeshan and Azma got into an ugly fight which not only led to an exchange of words but also Zeeshan threatened and hit Azma in her eye. While Kangana called the act unacceptable, Zeeshan was ousted from the show by jailor Karan Kundrra.

The actor, as reported by Indian Express, made a surprise entry into the show and dealt with the issue. While Karan said that Azma was at fault, Zeeshan’s actions crossed the limits. “Do you treat a woman like this?” Karan asked as Zeeshan tried to justify his actions. Following a long discussion, Zeeshan was shown the exit door.

This isn’t the first time that Zeeshan has been asked to exit a reality show. The actor was asked to leave Bigg Boss OTT after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal during an argument.

Kangana reacted to the fight and threats as well. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday night, Kangana said, “I have noted the incident between Zeeshan Khan & Azma Fallah in Lock Upp that happened yesterday and I strongly believe that any kind of violence against women is completely unacceptable.” She also hosted a poll, asking people if they agree or disagree with her opinion.

For the unversed, Zeeshan and Azma’s fight began when Azma passed a statement about Zeeshan’s girlfriend Reyhna. This made Zeeshan angry and he started screaming at Azma. The fight escalated when Zeeshan destroyed Azma’s bed and make-up materials. Reacting to his outburst, Azma threw Zeeshan’s protein powder. This only angered him further.

Payal Rohatgi tried to stop him from hitting her and many other co-contestants came forward in support of Azma. An angry Zeeshan not only went ahead and pushed Azma but he also hit her in the face with a broom. He pulled the towel off her and pressed it back on her face. He left her in tears after he threw her belongings, including her medicines and undergarments, on the terrace.

