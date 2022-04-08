Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan, Shivam Sharma’s Fight Over ‘Jhol Ghar’ Gets Intense

Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has been the topic of discussion everywhere ever since it was launched. Every week, the audience gets to see a new twist in the show. Be it the revelations that the contestants make, or the entry of new contestants or comeback of evicted housemates, the show is always grabbing eyeballs. This time, it’s new entrants, Zeeshan Khan and Shivam Sharma’s intense argument to get the opportunity to enter the ‘Jhol Ghar’ that seems to be turning the events.

Zeeshan Khan and Shivam Sharma want to make their entry in the ‘Jhol Ghar’. When Shivam came to Zeeshan saying that he wanted to enter the ‘Jhol Ghar’, Zeeshan stopped him saying that he wanted to go in. Zeeshan then tried to reason with Vinit and said as they won task because of him & so, he should go to ‘Jhol Ghar’. The discussion got heated but was left undecided as Kaaranvir Bohra didn’t take anyone’s side. Shivam left the place visibly angry but while speaking to Kaaranvir, he agrees that Zeeshan should enter the ‘Jhol Ghar’. Don’t miss Lock Upp to find out who finally gets to enter the ‘Jhol Ghar’.

Recently, it was Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi’s fallout that became the talking point for everyone. Mandana had opened up about her strained relationship with her parents, and Payal and Azma taunted the actress indirectly. Then, Mandana personally reached out to Azma to apologize for her behavior, hoping to move forward from their physical altercation. However, her apology was rejected by Azma, who felt that it lacked sincerity. Azma also voiced her concern about how her parents would perceive things from the outside while mentioning that she doesn’t fight with others unnecessarily. The conversation led Mandana to go to Zeeshan and Ali, and she discussed the entire scenario with them. It looks like the conversation didn’t go well with Mandana as she looked upset with Azma’s behaviour.

