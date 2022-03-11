Lock Upp's Anjali Arora Claims Karanvir Bohra Asked Her to 'Make Relationship With Him'

The ongoing reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut has offered its viewers some entertaining drama from the show. In the recent episode, social media influencer Anjali Arora told comedian Munawar Faruqi that their fellow contestant and actor Karanvir Bohra had allegedly asked her to play a love angle with him on the show.

In the recent episode, Anjali told Munawar, “Karanvir came with his wife’s picture and said, ‘In this game, it’s me and you.’ I did not understand." When Munawar asked Anjali to be more clear, she told him, “Karan was asking me to make a relationship with him."

The stand-up comedian could not conceal his shock and said, “Are you serious? This is so stupid." Anjali also added that Karanvir, who is a father to three kids with wife Teejay Sidhu, said that this is what “sells.” According to Anjali, Karanvir allegedly told her that although he is way past that age, she is young, and if she starts liking him, people will also like it. The social media influencer quoted Karanvir as saying, “You have to show the audience that you have gone crazy for me.”

Although the audience often witnesses some love angles and couples forging romantic relationships in Bigg Boss, we are not sure how Karanvir’s proposal of playing a ruse will work out.

The recent episode also showed that Anjali asked Munawar to keep this revelation a secret and not let it out to anyone. Munawar asked Anjali why she waited for such a long time and wondered if she was taking time to understand if she likes him. Anjali rubbished Munawar’s speculations as she said, “No way." The comedian teased Anjali saying that she is blushing and she laughed it off.

Lock Upp debuted on streaming platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, and contestants get eliminated during the Judgement Day episode. However, contestants can save themselves by revealing a secret.

