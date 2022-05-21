Lock Upp's Payal Rohatgi Spills Beans on Wedding With Sangram Singh: 'It Has to Happen Now' | Exclusive

Actress Payal Rohatgi was recently declared the first runner-up of Kangana Ranaut’s reality web show Lock Upp. During one of the episodes, the actress received a wedding proposal from her longtime boyfriend Sangram Singh. While her fans have been waiting for the actress to get married, in a conversation with News18.com, she shared that she “hopes that the wedding happens soon.”

“I hope soon because I was just trapped in a reality show. Now, he comes and tells me that we have to get married. More than me, I think you guys will have to trap him and pick out a date and a venue. But, I think soon. It has to happen now.”

The actress had friends and foes in the show, we asked her if she is going to invite any of her Lock Upp friends on her wedding day. To which, she said, “I think Sangram ji will invite everybody. Payal is the opposite of Sangram ji. So, I think he will invite everybody.”

“Apart from that, I don’t have any grudges against any contestant or (qaidi). I would wish them all well. Yes, marriage is a very beautiful thing, I would love everybody to be a part of it, if they are free in their schedule, and Sangram ji is who he is, so he will definitely call and message people and he will make sure that he does his part.”

For the unversed, Sangram Singh proposed to Payal Rohatgi for marriage during one of the episodes of Lock Upp. During the finale week, Sangram paid a visit to Payal on the show and proposed to her for marriage. Sangram and Payal met each other on the sets of Survivor India, and love blossomed. They got engaged in February 2014, following which they participated in Nach Baliye 7.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.