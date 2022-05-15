Lock Upp's Shivam Sharma Says He Was Scared of Getting Scolded By The Host Kangana Ranaut

Ekta Kapoor’s controversial reality show Lock Upp ended recently but has been still ruling headlines. Days after the ‘badass finale’ of the show, Shivam Sharma talked about his journey and revealed that he was scared of getting scolded by the host Kangana Ranaut. In a recent interview, Shivam opened up about being Kangana’s ‘favourite contestant’ and mentioned that his focus was to bring a smile to the actress’ face.

“Kangana Ranaut ma’am called her “Sunday” and it is no less than a trophy for me. My journey if you notice I was the only one who would not make mistakes during the entire week because I was scared of getting scolded by Kangana ma’am. I would see other contestants indulging in fights but my focus was to bring a smile to her face," Shivam Sharma told E-Times.

During the interview, Shivam Sharma also talked about having a crush on co-contestant Sara Khan and mentioned that he found a friend in her. Calling Sara his ‘BFF’, Shivam said, “I am a very naughty person. If I like someone it is very difficult for me to behave normally the next moment and forget everything. But now she’s a great friend. She’s like my BFF and I’ve earned another friend in the Lock Upp apart from Karanvir Bohra. They both are good human beings and my favourites."

Shivam Sharma concluded by saying that his participation in Lock Upp has been a turning point in his career. “Yes, Lock Upp is the turning point of my career. Whatever I do in my life I give my 100 percent. Either I don’t do it or if I do it, I don’t leave it midway. I feel things have already changed for me with this show and I can sense that," he said.

For the unversed, Shivam Sharma was one of the finalists of Lock Upp. The trophy of the show was won by comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.