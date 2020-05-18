Lockdown Diaries: Aparshakti Khurana Grooves In Heels

Aparshakti Khurana is a complete entertainment package. From playing antakshari to creating his own memes, the Dangal actor has been trying his best to lighten up people's mood amid the lockdown.

And now he has come up with a fun video in which we can see Aparshakti grooving to Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's song High Heels.

It all happened when Arjun commented on Aparshakti's live session and asked him to perform on 'High Heels' wearing his wife's heels. Like all the challenges, Aparshakti happily took this challenge and grooved to the peppy track wearing his wife Aakriti's golden heels.

For the uninitiated, Aparshakti believes the coronavirus lockdown will teach people many important lessons about life.

"I feel now no one will take anything for granted. Once people resume their work... they will value their work for sure. I hope people come out as a better version of themselves after the lockdown, and start building healthy relationships with each other than demeaning others," Aparshakti told IANS.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti will be seen opposite Pranutan in Helmet.

