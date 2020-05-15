MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lockdown Diaries: Bhumi Pednekar Learns Kathak from Mother

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar said that she wanted to learn kathak for a long time as her mother is a trained kathak dancer.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Share this:

Amid lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar is utilising her quarantine time in learning new things. The actress is now learning the dance form 'Kathak' from her mother Sumitra Pednekar.

"I wanted to learn kathak for a long time as my mother is a trained kathak dancer! So, for about an hour in evening this what me and my mom do. She is quite enjoying it and I'm loving learning it from her!" she said.

Bhumi also talked about the uncertainties of going back to shooting due to the pandemic.

"It has put a big question mark on when will we get back to work and how things are going to be. There's a lot of uncertainty. Of course, our dates and schedules have gone haywire and we can't plan anything," she said.

Bhumi shared her love for reading as a child and said that the lockdown has given her a chance to return to reading again.

"I was voracious reader but since entering Bollywood I haven't got a chance to read something at a stretch. But now, I have got all the time and I'm making full use of the time at hand. I have been watching TED talks and have been reading a lot about climate change because that is something, I am severely passionate about, she said.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star said: "This time has been very educational for me."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading