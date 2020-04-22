MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Lockdown Diaries: Friends Star Matthew Perry Tries Nude Eating

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry shared picture of a meal prepared by him amid lockdown, which he said he enjoyed naked.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
Actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom "Friends", has been spending some time in kitchen amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to social media, Matthew posted a picture of cookies that he baked himself. More than the tempting cookies, it's his caption that grabbed attention of his fans.

Revealing a bit of the trademark Chandler Bing wry humour, Perry wrote: "I made these by the way. Also, I am not wearing any pants. Getting Ready for some serious nude eating (sic)," he wrote.

On the work front, Matthew and his other "Friends" co-stars -- Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- will be soon seen in a "Friends" reunion special.

