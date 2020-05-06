Lockdown Diaries: Gunjan Utreja Virtual Game Show With Celeb Couples

Actor-host Gunjan Utreja has come up with a game show featuring celebrity couples during the ongoing lockdown, to generate funds for Covid-19 relief.

The show titled Chalk And Cheese With Gunjan Utreja, will have celebrity couples competing against each other in a series of fun, innovative games hosted by Gunjan.

Season one will feature celebrities like Aparshakti Khurana and his wife; stand-up comic Amit Tandon and his wife, singer Neeti Mohan and her husband.

The show, conceptualised and produced by Gunjan, will give an insight into celebrities' life during the lockdown. The couples will share anecdotes, personal stories, and how they are making the most of this time.

It aims to spread the message of stay-at-home and charity.

"As a content creator I have always focused on creating engaging and entertaining shows. Once the news of lockdown was announced; I thought of various ways to contribute to society and entertain the audience. That's where the idea of 'Chalk And Cheese With Gunjan Utreja' originated," said Gunjan.

The biggest challenge for him was to create a format that hasn't been done and under these restrictions how to shoot it.

"Once I cracked the format, my team was able to help me with technology to shoot the same within the guidelines under lockdown. We tied up with 'Jus Like That' patisserie to raise funds for Covid-19 relief," he said.

