Lockdown Diaries: Gwen Stefani Gives Beau Blake Shelton A Haircut

Gwen Stefani surprised host Jimmy Fallon during a video chat interview when she joked she was booked to give beau Blake Shelton a haircut and won't change plans for a talk show.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
Singer Gwen Stefani gave a haircut to her beau, singer Blake Shelton, while they are in self-quarantine.

Shelton joined host Jimmy Fallon via video chat from his ranch home in Oklahoma, where he is staying with Stefani and a few other family members. During their conversation, Stefani surprised Fallon when she joined the interview, and explained that she was booked to give him a haircut and they weren't going to change plans just for a talk show chat, reports etonline.com.

"Today, we had already scheduled that it was haircut day, so I have my clippers, I got my attachments," she said, before buzzing the sides of Shelton's silver hair. While getting his haircut, Shelton opened up about life on the ranch. "Gwen's learned how to bake bread really good, sourdough bread," he shared. "Literally, it's like 'Little House on the Prairie' out here. She bakes bread, I've been building a fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient out here."

He also opened up about The Voice, and how the show plans on dealing with production shutdowns. "We're gonna have to do 'The Voice' in some fashion like this," Shelton said, referring to their video chat interview. "Because obviously the live shows are coming up here in just a matter of weeks, and, especially in LA, we're not gonna be ready to have events again."

Shelton predicted that getting back on track is "gonna be nuts" and admitted that he didn't exactly know what the producers had in mind for the future. "I think they have a plan and they're gonna tell me when to be at the computer," Shelton said with a laugh.

