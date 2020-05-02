MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lockdown Diaries: Halle Berry Considers Homeschooling A 'Nightmare'

Image: Instagram/ Halle Berry

Image: Instagram/ Halle Berry

Mother of two, Nahla and Maceo, Halle Berry says the lockdown has caused kids to not learn anything new and even washed out what they learnt in a whole semester.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Halle Berry finds homeschooling a difficult process.

Berry is the mother of Nahla, 12, and Maceo, six. She feels her children haven't studied much since schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports etonline.com.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare. This is like a wash of a semester. They're really just not learning anything and it's hard," she said.

"I have a six-year-old, and what I learned is that when six-year-olds see other six-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there are 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and colour because there's 25 other ones doing it," she added.

Berry added: "At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realise they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge."

But she has been enjoying the extra time she's getting with her kids.

"We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining," she further said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,052,155

    +34,309*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,344,274

    +67,901*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,053,344

    +28,815*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,775

    +4,777*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres