Lockdown Diaries: It's Ludo Time for Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

After monopoly, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has taken to ludo to pass their time amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Anushka on Saturday took to Instagram story and shared a screenshot in which she can be seen playing the online ludo game along with her husband and her parents.

In the image, it is clearly visible that Virat and Anushka's parents are way ahead of her in the game while Anushka's all four pieces are still inside the house.

Accepting her defeat in a hilarious way, Anushka wrote: "I am not losing...I am staying home and practising social distancing."

A few days ago, in a hilarious video shared by Anushka on her Instagram, the actress is seen imitating a fan asking Virat to hit a boundary. In the video, she is heard saying, "Aye Kohli, kya kar raha hai, chauka maar naa chauka (Kohli, what are you doing? Hit a four)."

Also, Anushka and Virat have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

A source in the industry told that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

