1-MIN READ

Lockdown Diaries: Nora Fatehi Wants Her 'Dishes' to Leave Her Alone

Nora Fatehi took to social media and shared a video of herself talking to a pile of dishes kept in her kitchen sink.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Amid lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bollywood celebrities are seen doing their own chores at home. Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi seems to be now done as she says she wants the "dishes to leave me alone" in a hilarious post.

Nora, who is lauded for her flawless dancing skills, took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video of herself talking to the pile of dishes kept in the sink.

In the TikTok video, Nora seems to have a funny conversation with the dishes in the sink, she is heard saying: "What? You are always looking at me dude! Shut the .... up because I always catch you staring... I swear, ask anybody you are always staring at me."

She captioned the clip: The dishes are always waiting for me... These dishes need to leave me alone #quarantinelife."

Recently, a video of Nora's enviable moves went viral, in which she pulled off a fusion of Afro, Urban and Dancehall styles of dancing.

Nora's most popular on-screen performances include Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning), Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate), O saki saki (Batla House) and Ek toh kam zindagani (Marjaavaan), besides her recent hit Garmi in Street Dancer 3D. On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

