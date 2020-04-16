MOVIES

Lockdown Diaries: Ram Charan Cooks Food For Wife Upasana Kamineni, Shares Video

The South actor shared an Instagram video of him cooking for his wife and making most of the quarantine time with family amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Tollywood star Ram Charan is making sure to take good care of his wife as he shares the household chores during the lockdown. The Telugu superstar was recently caught cooking in the kitchen for Upasana Kamineni.

He shared the video on his Instagram stories, revealing what has been keeping him busy. “Cooking dinner for the Mrs,” the post read.

WhatsApp Image 2020-04-16 at 2.08.38 PM

Upasana also shared the video in her post, approving the RRR actor’s cooking skills. “Thanks, you passed with flying colours,” wrote the wifey.

WhatsApp Image 2020-04-16 at 2.08.46 PM

The Rangasthalam actor celebrated his birthday last month with a small celebration with his wife and kids. Upasana shared the pictures online, where the birthday boy is busy cutting his cake.

“Happy birthday Mr C. @alwaysramcharan - I’m sure u enjoyed ur birthday cake,” she captioned the pictures.



The Tollywood megastar has donated Rs 70 lakhs towards the relief funds set up by Government of India and the Government of the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also appreciated the efforts taken by the leaders of the country in “curtailing the vast effects of COVID-19”. “At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home! #covid_19 #indiafightscorona,” he shared the news on Instagram.


He has also been participating in all the tasks given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a kind gesture to thank the health workers and other essential services.










View this post on Instagram


Great feeling ! Great initiative @narendramodi ji So proud of INDIA. JAI HIND #indiafightscorona

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

