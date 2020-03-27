Lockdown Diaries: Sharad Malhotra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Other TV Stars Turn Couch Potatoes

Telly actors like Sharad Malhotra, Shubhangi Atre and Donal Bisht have been putting many hours into their shows and entertaining their viewers. Now that it's all about "stay home, stay safe" in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the actors are joining their fans in either watching their own shows or the evergreen ones like "Hum Log".

To tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25. Some are doing the dishes, working out indoors or brushing up their culinary skills. Lockdown has also given a chance to small screen actors to catch up on their favourite shows.

"I am watching Neena Gupta's 'Saans'. It was a cult show on relationships, and also 'Hum Log'. I was quite young when the shows were on air," Sharad told IANS.

Actor Mrunal Jain has also gone back in time. "I am catching up on 'Buniyaad'. The TV show's take on relationships is valid even today," he said about the eighties show. There are some who are using this time to watch their own work and get nostalgic.

Shubhangi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! fame would love to watch her own show. "It's fun. We have memories attached to every scene," she said.

Donal recently went live on social media and asked people what they were up to. Much to her surprise, her fans said they were watching her previous shows like Ek Deewana Tha and Roop - Mard ka Naya Swaroop. "I have been doing the same because during the shoot of my shows, we did not get time to watch our own shows. Now I am revisiting my previous shows to see how I had performed and also it's always a feel-good factor to watch your own shows, brings back those old good memories fresh and alive," said Donal.

Like her, actress Sonal Vengurlekar is going back in time and watching her previous shows. "I am making the most of this quarantine time at home by watching my previous shows like 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed' and 'Shastri Sisters'. By revisiting the shows, I try to learn where I can improvise and do better, also it's a nostalgic feeling to revisit your own shows. Apart from mine, I am also watching 'Radha Krishna'. I always wanted to watch that show and now that I have time, I am doing so and totally loving it," she said.

While getting confined to just four walls of our house might give many the feeling of being locked in the Bigg Boss house, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is going to catch up on her days as a Bigg Boss 13 contestant. "I couldn't watch my stay in the 'Bigg Boss' house after coming out, so I will definitely watch it," she said.

Actress Aparna Dixit is also watching her own show Pyar ki Luka Chuppi. "I feel it is very important to see your own work and analyse where you can improve or just enjoy your own story. Also, I am gonna watch a few shows of my friends from the industry. It is nice to see each other's work and appreciate them," she said.

Choti Sardarni actor Amal Sehrawat had missed many episodes of the show, so he will be catching up on them. "Another TV show that I am going to get nostalgic on is 'Zabaan Sambhalke'. The comedy show is evergreen," he shared.

There are others who are also sticking to the comedy genre. Naagin actress Jasmin Bhasin said, "I love to watch 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. The comic timing of the actors is amazing. It makes me laugh endlessly sitting on my sofa."

Actor Rahul Sharma also feels it is best to watch comedy shows right now. "We are going through crisis times. I am catching up on 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. It's a light comedy and you can watch any one episode. There is no need to follow (all the episodes) like daily soaps," he said.

Actor Anuj Kohli's pick is also a comedy show - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. "I have always loved watching the show," he said.

