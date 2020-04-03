MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lockdown Diaries: Sunny Leone Comes Up With Online Chat Show

Lockdown Diaries: Sunny Leone Comes Up With Online Chat Show

The show, titled 'Lockdown with Sunny', will see Sunny in conversation with several celebrities, including Daboo Ratnani and Mandana Karimi. For the first episode, she invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit as her online guest.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
Share this:

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, actress Sunny Leone on Thursday started her chat show on Instagram.

The show, titled 'Lockdown with Sunny', will see Sunny in conversation with several celebrities, including Daboo Ratnani and Mandana Karimi. For the first episode, she invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit as her online guest.

"It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest," Sunny said.



In a recent interaction with IANS, Sunny also shared how she is spending time with her three kids at home. "I have three kids ...right now my main focus is on home schooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during lockdown," Sunny added. A few days earlier, Sunny shared how she with her husband Daniel Weber, recently tried to do a little exercise with their kids – daughter Nisha and twins Asher and Noah. The duo took them for a mini stroll within the building premises and danced to Justin Timberlake’s song as their children try to imitate them. “Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. @dirrty99 and I are trying to do our best every day. Daniel's dancing is the best!! Lol,” she captioned the video.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,932

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,157

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,076

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,149

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres