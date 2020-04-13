Lockdown Diaries: Varun Dhawan Misses Going to Juhu Beach

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a video of the Juhu Beach in Mumbai amidst lockdown. He says Mother Nature will heal this situation.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19. Since then celebrities have been flooding social media with their videos and photos about how they are spending time indoors.

Now Varun is missing spending time at the beach here.

"Juhu beach... I have grown up here, played, spent a lot of my childhood on this beach and now we can't go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome Video courtesy- google," he captioned the video that shows the beauty of the beach.

His caption went well with the video's background music -- 'Hum honge kamyaab'.

Meanwhile, Varun will be hunting for the best talent among youngsters across the nation through an online talent hunt show titled, Entertainer No 1.

Anyone who is 13 or above can record their performance video and upload the video directly in the Flipkart video section and over the period of eight weeks Varun, along with a panel of judges, will go through the process of deciding upon the best talent.

Sharing the details of the concept, Varun said, "Through this new show, we are seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring in some much-needed positivity. I'm looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills."

On the film front, he was last seen on the big screen in "Street Dancer 3D" earlier this year. He is now looking forward to his next film "Coolie No. 1".

