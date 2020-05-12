Lockdown Diaries: Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Board Game With Mother

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda on Monday shared a picture of him playing a board game with his mother.

Sharing the adorable photograph, he wrote, “Mummy Love (heart emoji),” in the caption.

The Geetha Govindam actor has been actively participating in household chores during the quarantine.

Last month, Deverakonda took the #BeARealMan challenge nominated by filmmaker Koratala Siva. The Dear Comrade actor’s brother Anand documented the clip.

Through the clip, Deverakonda gave a glimpse of his average lockdown routine where he is seen performing household chores responsibly.

The Pelli Choopulu actor also prepared mango ice cream with a recipe that was shared by a friend.

Sharing the video that also includes useful tips with the viewers, he wrote, “Bits of my day in lockdown :) Documented by @ananddeverakonda#BetheRealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dqsalmaan”.

Deverakonda was last seen in the romantic drama World Famous Lover that released on Valentine's Day, 2020. The Telugu film directed by Kranthi Madhav also featured Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in important roles.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda is gearing up for Puri Jagannadh’s yet-to-be-titled project. The pan-India project is jointly bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

