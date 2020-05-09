Lockdown Life: Sonakshi Sinha Posts Adorable Picture With Pet Dog Gabru

Sonakshi Sinha seems to be living her best quarantine life in the presence of her loved ones. The actress has posted an adorable picture of herself playing with her pet dog Gabru and the photo has now gone viral, courtesy her pup's cuteness.

Dressed in a simple white tee and track pants, Sonakshi nailed the fresh-faced look. The actress, who can be seen giving belly rubs to her pet, was accompanied by a stunning backdrop consisting of a beautiful sky. The picture was taken by her brother Luv Sinha.

"Playtime with Gabruuuuuuu (the most annoying creature on earth but he’s mine and i love him) photo by @luvsinha! #happiness #smalljoys #puppylove #lockdownlife," she captioned the picture.

Take a look bellow:

Recently Sonakshi showed her support to Thalassemia Major patients amid the Coronavirus outbreak. "Wondering why my picture is ‘ulta’? Because blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive and we are going to raise funds for them during these uncertain times!

"Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke challenge to raise funds for patients who have lost their savings during the lockdown and cannot afford their next transfusion. They need transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. While the blood bags are provided free, they still need upto INR 5,000 each month for other crucial expenses," she captioned the picture.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi among others.

