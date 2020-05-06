MOVIES

Lockdown with Johars: Karan Johar Shares New Video of Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar is back with his twins Yash and Roohi on the much-loved series ‘Lockdown with Johars’. This time the trio has moved to the bathroom area.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back with his twins Yash and Roohi on the much-loved series ‘Lockdown with Johars’. This time the trio has moved to the bathroom area.

As the clip begins, we see Karan asking his toodles what are they doing? To which, the adorable duo points out towards the bathtub.

In the next frame, we see Roohi calling the tub “useless”. Echoing a similar sentiment, Karan said, “It is rather useless as I have not used it ever”.

Towards the end of the clip, KJo focus on Yash who is playing with a water tap. Upon asking what he is up to, the little munchkin replies, “I am washing dada (Karan Johar)”.

“Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars,” read the caption.

Since the clip got uploaded, Karan’s industry friends have flooded the post with adorable comments.

Film producer and director Ekta Kapoor said, “They r awesomeness.” Producer Madhu Bhojwani commented, “So good to have you guys back”.

Earlier, Karan was called elephant by Roohi. The clip had shown the filmmaker playing a game with both of his kids. In the video, Karan was seen asking his daughter, “Roohi, if you were an animal, what would you be?” To this, Rooohi had said “Peppa Pig”.

When Yash was asked the same question, he had named an imaginary character. The Koffee with Karan show host then asked them, “Okay, and if dada was an animal, he would be?” Roohi screamed her heart out and said, “The Elephant”.

“Well guess which animal I remind them of? #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa,”reads his caption.

Follow @News18Movies for more


