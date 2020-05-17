Lockdown Woes: Taapsee Pannu Does 'Jugaad' as She Cannot Get Her AC Repaired

Taapsee Pannu is facing difficulties amid the coronavirus lockdwon. Only a handful of service-providers are working, depending on the restrictions in their area.

Taapsee shared on social media that her home air conditioner is leaking water and that she cannot get a repairman due to the lockdown. She posted a video in which they have tied pieces of cloth to the AC, with a bucket attached to it at the bottom. This is preventing the leaking water from spilling everywhere.

Earlier, Taapsee had also shared her "waiting for lockdown to get over" moment on social media. She posted a picture from Manmarziyaan sets, saying, "The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost (sic)."

Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu in the coming months.

