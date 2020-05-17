MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lockdown Woes: Taapsee Pannu Does 'Jugaad' as She Cannot Get Her AC Repaired

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shared the struggle of not being able to get her AC repaired amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
Share this:

Taapsee Pannu is facing difficulties amid the coronavirus lockdwon. Only a handful of service-providers are working, depending on the restrictions in their area.

Taapsee shared on social media that her home air conditioner is leaking water and that she cannot get a repairman due to the lockdown. She posted a video in which they have tied pieces of cloth to the AC, with a bucket attached to it at the bottom. This is preventing the leaking water from spilling everywhere.

Taapsee

Earlier, Taapsee had also shared her "waiting for lockdown to get over" moment on social media. She posted a picture from Manmarziyaan sets, saying, "The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost (sic)."

Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu in the coming months.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading