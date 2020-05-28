Locust Swarm in North India Brings Suriya's Tamil Film Kaappaan Back in Discussion

The locust attack on parts of northern India has brought 2019 Tamil film Kaappaan back in discussion. Featuring Suriya and Mohanlal in lead roles, the film had a locust attack as its central theme. Viewers have found that some scenes from the film have striking similarities with the current situation.

Memes on how director KV Anand had foreseen the locust invasion are already going viral on the internet. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, the director said, "I am getting so many calls and messages appreciating me for making a film on locust attacks. But I feel bad. I can't really be happy about it. Locust invasion can cause massive destruction to the country, and we have to take all possible measures to stop them from multiplying."

He had witnessed a locust attack while scouting locations for one of his films in Madagascar. "I visited Madagascar nine years ago for the pre-production work on Suriya's Maattrraan. I was location scouting. While I was travelling in a car with my team, I saw thousands of locusts approaching us. It became difficult for us to drive and we had to stop for hours for it to get cleared. That's when I inquired about them to a local resident there and gathered a lot of details. Later, I incorporated the idea in my film Kaappaan."

Suriya is known to choose unique subjects for his films to create awareness. His film 7aum Arivu dealt with a pandemic, and Kaappaan was about locust attack. Fans of the Tamil star have been sharing stills from his films and hailing him as a 'visionary'.

