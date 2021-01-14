Lohri 2021: Here's How Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Celebrated

Bollywood celebrities embraced the festive spirit on the occasion of Lohri. On the merry day, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra gathered with their family in the backyard and lit a fire to offer prayers and seek blessings. Shilpa's kids Viaan and Samisha are also seen in the happy family moment.

Shilpa wears a traditional salwar kameez for the occasion. "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhiyaan saareyaan nu🙏🏻

May the Lohri fire burn away all the negativity; and bring you joy, happiness, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Lohri from our family (sic)," Shilpa wrote in her social media post.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor, who is looking to start work on Luv Ranjan's next film with Shraddha Kapoor, rang in Lohri festivities in New Delhi. He gathered near a bonfire with a few people and offered prayers on the occasion. Ranbir wore a jeans and shirt during the night. He beat the winter chill with a jacket. While celebrating, he did not forget to wear a mask to ward off Covid-19 threat.

