Lohri 2022: Shrenu Parikh to Rohitashv Gaur, TV Stars Share Their Memories of Celebrating the Festival

Lohri is the festival in India that symbolizes the winter solstice. TV artists Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv), Tej Sapru (Prajapati Daksh, Baal Shiv, Shrenu Parikh (Genda Agarwal, Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki), Pawan Singh (Zafar Ali Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu ki Ultan Paltan) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share what makes this festival unique and how it is celebrated in different parts of the world.

Shivya Pathania

“In Himachal Pradesh, Lohri is celebrated with great zeal to mark the last sowing of the Rabi crop," Shivya Pathania, aka Devi Parvati from Baal Shiv, explains. I remember being ecstatic to walk around the bonfire as a child, and I still am. A walk around the fire, I believe, brings positive energy into my life. I am beyond thrilled to bring prosperity into my life this year. “I am confident that each of us will have a Happy Lohri."

Tej Sapru

“Lohri is celebrated in most parts of India, but the feeling of the festival in Punjab is an experience of a lifetime," Tej Sapru aka Prajapati Daksh from Baal Shiv says. Punjab is the most beautiful place to be during Lohri, with beautifully decorated homes, crowds making wishes around the bonfire, and the most amazing, sweet dishes. What most people don’t realise is that Punjabis also attribute the festival to Dulla Bhatti, a local hero who saved young girls from being sold into slavery. On the occasion of Lohri, people honour the leader by performing dances and songs in his honour. So, if you’re lucky enough to be in Punjab for Lohri, don’t miss out on the festivities, which include performing bhangra on the beats of dhol and eating the most delicious gajak and til laddoo."

Shrenu Parikh

“I have always been fascinated by the festival of Lohri because of its vibe," says Shrenu Parikh, who plays Genda Agarwal in Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki. Though it is not observed in my household, I celebrate it with my Punjabi friends. On that night, our friend circle gathers at her house to dance to Punjabi songs and eat the most delicious festive food. Like every year, I am looking forward to the celebration and spending quality time with them."

Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh, popularly known as Zafar Ali Mirza in Aur Bhi Kya Chal Raha Hai?,says, “In my family, Lohri is a huge celebration," she adds. But the only reason I look forward to the festival every year is to eat the incredible Sarson da saag, make di roti, panjiri, pinni, and makhane di kheer made by mother. This Lohri will be no exception, and I would say, “Khao, khilaao, khush hokar Lohri ka tyohaar manao."

Sapna Sikarwar

“The festival is celebrated with great pomp across the Northern states," Sapna Sikarwar, aka Bimlesh from Happu ki Ultan Paltan, happily shares. “I simply love how Lohri is celebrated, and the festive attire worn during the festival fascinates me the most. Nowadays, women wear kurtas with pants or shararas. In addition to salwar or churidar, many girls pair kurtas with trendy pants, sharara, or palazzo. I’m hoping for a special track where I can dress up in my festive best with a paranda and a salwar kameez. I wish you all a very Happy Lohri."

Rohitashv Gaur

“The name Lohri is derived from the words ‘Tilhori,’ which means ‘Til (Sesame) and Rohri (Jaggery),’ both of which are favourites of mine. Both ingredients are thought to cleanse the body and awaken new energies. As a result, I look forward to the day when I can eat more and more sweets made from it. And I’m looking forward to experiencing it again this year."

