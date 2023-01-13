Lohri 2023: Ankit Gupta, Surbhi Chandna, Gashmeer Mahajani, More Share Fond Memories of Makar Sankranti

The festival of Lohri, a symbol of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune, is celebrated on the last day of the Pausa month of the Hindu calendar. Lohri is celebrated in several states, mainly in Punjab, and it holds special prominence for the farmers. Lohri marks the beginning of a new year for farmers in Punjab. The commencement of the Indian harvesting festivals is just around the corner. Though the occasions hold a close resemblance with each other, the festival is referred to by different names in different communities. The festival is also known as Makar Sankranti. On the auspicious occasion, TV stars including Ankit Gupta, Surbhi Chandna, Gashmeer Mahajani and more extend greetings to their fans.

Ankit Gupta who will be seen essaying the role of Jahaan in ‘Junooniyatt’ shared, “Lohri has always been about spending quality time with family for me. One of its biggest highlights is the delicious food that’s prepared for the day. My family loves gorging on sarson da saag and makki di roti along with some of my favorite desserts, such as til ki barfi, makhane ki kheer, and pinni. I think that it’s a celebration of harmony and new beginnings. I pray for everyone’s well-being this Lohri.”

Surbhi Chandna who plays the role of Manmeet in Sherdil Shergill shared, “One of my fondest memories of Makar Sankranti is waiting for the special food prepared for it. The khichdi, til gul laadu and puran poli are my absolute favourites. This year, I’ll be celebrating the festival with my COLORS family on the Sherdil Shergill set as well. I might bring kites to the sets and fly them during our break. May everyone have something to celebrate on this Makar Sankranti.”

Gashmeer Mahajani who will be seen playing the role of Armaan in ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ shared, “I grew up in Pune, where Makar Sankranti is brought in with much fanfare. My favorite memory is kite-flying on the terrace with all of my friends and family. As a kid, I was very excited about purchasing fancy kites that can trump others in a kite-flying competition. Now, the festival is all about being with my family. I wish all the viewers of COLORS a very happy Makar Sankranti.”

Ravi Gossain, who plays the character of Randeep in Dil Diyaan Gallaan, said, “Lohri is a festival that brings back many fond memories. These days outside of shooting, I usually have a small celebration in my society. I really miss Delhi and Punjab around this time! As kids, we used to run around gathering kindling for the fire and picking up pieces of wood, trying to make sure every bonfire was bigger than the next. I also remember learning to make Gajak with my Nani! It’s one of my favorite things to look back on. My grandparents used to be a big part of our Lohri celebrations. They would quietly pass along 5–10-rupee notes to us and we always saved those! My message to the people and fans out there is, spend time with your family this Lohri, especially your elders! Maybe learn how to make some Gajak and send it my way if there’s any left! A very Happy Lohri to everyone!”

Hitesh Bharadwaj who plays the role of Ekam in ‘Udaariyaan’ shared, “Celebration of Lohri is one of my favourite childhood memories. As a child, I waited for this festival every year. While we bid farewell to the gloomy and chilly winter days, we enjoyed ourselves by lighting up the bonfire. We used to sing songs, dance, and gather around the bonfire with our family and friends. Even today, we abide by the ritual of praying to the holy Lohri fire and asking for everyone’s good health.”

