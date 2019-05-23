Lok Sabha 2019: Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, More Celebs Congratulate BJP on 'Landslide Victory'

The country has decided congratulations hon prime minister @narendramodi sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 23, 2019

The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice.@narendramodi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 23, 2019

Respected dear @narendramodi ji

hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

Wishing our PM a landslide victory ..!!!!!! 🙏😇🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 HAR BAAR MODI SARKAAR ...!!! @narendramodi — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 23, 2019

The world does not want to believe the Indian Voter has a mind of its own? The rubbish I have been reading makes them look like sheep following a herd. 85 million are first time voters who voted for a better future. The results will declare who they believe will give it to them — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 23, 2019

Time to pull your head out of the dynasty’s ass. Time to stop accusing others of hatred, while having blind hatred for one man in your heart. Time to make for a credible Opposition. #JannHittMeinJaari — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) May 23, 2019

It is time for many of us to understand the changed narrative of our times. People have voted and their vote is for a firm and stable government at the centre. Was there any need for the violent, vitriolic and personal campaign run by parties, leaders and media? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 23, 2019

India 🇮🇳 has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this huge verdict. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2019

Hema , Congratulations. We love Mother India 🇮🇳 we have proved in Bekaner and Mathura. We will keep our 🇮🇳 flying.........always 🙏 pic.twitter.com/utQnUZ5QUj — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019

Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge 🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌳. pic.twitter.com/wisnZ6XIpa — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019

Congratulations #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji for a historic win in the #Elections2019. I hope you will take us to great heights. I promise to always voice my honest opinions in the interest of our great nation as a citizen without fear. Please spread love. God bless. Jai Hind. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 23, 2019

Fellow Indians, We have put aside all our differences and voted Nation First ! We have shown our unity, integrity and strength This is one of those moments when you feel particularly proud in being Hindustani. Jai Hind 🙏🏼 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 23, 2019

Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Asha Bhosle among other celebrities have congratulated the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha Polls result after current trends indicate a clean sweep for the party for a second consecutive term.As counting continued across the country on Thursday, trends show the Modi-led BJP would be easily able to cross the halfway mark of 272 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.Devgn wrote on Twitter, "The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice. @narendramodi"Dhawan congratulated PM Modi and said, "Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND."Kapoor said he hopes the country will move in the right direction under the leadership of PM Modi."We have voted, India has chosen and the result is almost crystal clear @narendramodi ji congratulations sir we hope the country heads upwards and onwards under your leadership," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.Rajinikanth, who has been planning his political debut for a while now, congratulated Modi for the win."Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations... You made it !!! God bless," the South superstar wrote on Twitter.Bhosle said the nation has voted "wisely"."Congratulations to Hon. PM Modi, NDA & all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind," she wrote on Twitter.Actor Juhi Chawla said, "Wishing our PM a landslide victory...!!!!!! HAR BAAR MODI SARKAAR...!!! @narendramodi."South star Siddharth, who has often taken potshots on PM Modi and his BJP on a host of issues, hoped the ruling party takes the country to "great heights"."Congratulations #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji for a historic win in the #Elections2019. I hope you will take us to great heights," he wrote.Siddharth also said that he will continue to "voice my honest opinions in the interest of our great nation" without any fear.This year, actors like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha and Prakash Raj among others contested polls.While Sunny, a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur is leading by over 77,000 votes, Urmila is trailing against BJP's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North.Dharmendra took to Twitter to congratulate both his son and PM Narendra Modi with a picture of the two."Faqeer Badshah Modi Ji, Dharti puttra Sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen ge (Dervish-king Modi ji, son of soil Sunny Deol, Congratulations. Good days will definitely arrive)" the veteran actor captioned the post.Dharmendra also congratulated his wife, actor Hema Malini, who is contesting from a BJP ticket from Mathura for a second time in a row. She is currently leading with over 284,000 votes."Hema, Congratulations. We love Mother India, we have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our (national flag) flying. Always," he said referencing to his own win from Bikaner in 2004.Malini, on her part, credited Modi for BJP's win."What a clean sweep!The opposition & the Congress silenced totally! Modiji, after having suffered so many insults, many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres," the actor tweeted.Producer Ekta Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram with her son Ravie sitting in front of the TV, watching the results for Amethi, where her long-time friend and former actor Smriti Irani is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi."All eyes on Amethi, we are rooting for our aunt," she captioned.Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, "India has decided - Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on this huge verdict."Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in a tweet wondered why the world does not want to believe the Indian Voter has a mind of its own."The rubbish I have been reading makes them look like sheep following a herd. 85 million are first time voters who voted for a better future. The results will declare who they believe will give it to them," he tweeted.Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote that it is time for "many of us to understand the changed narrative of our times"."People have voted and their vote is for a firm and stable government at the centre. Was there any need for the violent, vitriolic and personal campaign run by parties, leaders and media?"On a lighter note, the election also saw actor Sunny Leone trend on Twitter after a leading TV anchor slipped up during his election broadcast, mistakenly saying Sunny Leone instead of Sunny Deol .The joke was not lost on Leone, who joined the meme-fest with her own tongue-in-cheek remark."Leading by How many votes?" she tweeted with a wink emoji.Amid the congratulatory messages, there were some who could not help but take a pot shot at the condition of the opposition in India.Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "Time to pull your head out of the dynasty's a**. Time to stop accusing others of hatred, while having blind hatred for one man in your heart. Time to make for a credible Opposition. #JannHittMeinJaari""BJP ki vishaal jeet ke liye saare Vipaksh ko badhaaiyaan. Aap sab ke sehyog ke bina ye jeet lagbhag namumkin thi. (Congratulations to the Opposition for the great victory of BJP. This win was nearly impossible without your support)," said actor Deepak Dobriyal.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)