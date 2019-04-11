LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vote For Truth Within You: Anupam Kher, SS Rajamouli, More Celebs Urge People to Cast Their Votes

April 11 marks the first day of the world’s largest democratic exercise as the first phase of voting for 2019 General Elections begins in 91 constituencies across 18 states.

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
April 11 marks the first day of the world’s largest democratic exercise, as the first phase of voting for 2019 General Elections begins in 91 constituencies across 18 states. From Ranvir Shorey to Anupam Kher, celebrities from the Indian film fraternity took to Twitter to encourage voters to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote.

Sharing a video, which he captioned as "My fellow Indians, in the fine tradition of entertainers talking politics, here is my pre #Elections2019 special", actor Ranvir Shorey urged people to vote without being influenced by others' opinions.




"Vote for the truth within you," an excited Anupam Kher told the Indian citizens as he said it will decide "how you and your family will live for the next five years."




Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, who is currently busy shooting his ambitious project RRR, shared that he sent half his unit members to their towns and villages to exercise their vote.










South stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan headed to a polling booth to cast their vote.




States going to the polls in Phase 1 are, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep (Total 20)

Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is to be held in seven phases- April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The fate of all the candidates would be known on May 23 after the seven-phase election across the country comes to an end.

