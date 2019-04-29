Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan Cast Their Vote in Mumbai
As voting began for Maharashtra's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, a number of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Tiger Shroff and Urmila Matondkar, came out to vote.
As per the estimations, nearly 12.79 crore people are eligible for voting in the fourth of the seven-phase elections.
As voting began for Maharashtra's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, a number of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Tiger Shroff and Urmila Matondkar, came out to vote. Urmila is also contesting the election against BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty in Mumbai. These celebrities were among the early birds to reach the voting booths and cast their votes.
Priyanka took to Twitter to share a picture of herself after she cast her vote. "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts," the Quantico star captioned the picture.
This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019
#ElectionAlert -- @BJP4India MP Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) after casting his vote in Goregaon.— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 29, 2019
#ElectionAlert -- Actor Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) arrives to cast his vote in Bandra.— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 29, 2019
#ElectionTracker : @PriyaDutt_INC cast her vote today.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 29, 2019
#ElectionTracker : @OfficialUrmila speaks to News18: "I request all to vote...vote intelligently."— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 29, 2019
#ElectionTracker : @aamir_khan arrives with his wife, Kiran Rao, to cast their vote in Mumbai.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 29, 2019
#ElectionTracker : @SirPareshRawal arrives to cast his vote in Juhu.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 29, 2019
#ElectionAlert -- Actress Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) casts her vote.#VotingRound4 #ElectionsWithNews18 #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/uq31F2LexR— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 29, 2019
#ElectionAlert -- Chef Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) casts his vote in Ville Parle, Mumbai.— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 29, 2019
#ElectionTracker : @ajaydevgn and @KajolAtUN cast their vote in Mumbai.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 29, 2019
The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.
With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha.
