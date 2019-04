Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tiger Shroff, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan Cast Their Vote in Mumbai

This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019

Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls has started. It covers many seats in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.As per the estimations, nearly 12.79 crore people are eligible for voting in the fourth of the seven-phase elections.As voting began for Maharashtra's 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, a number of celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Tiger Shroff and Urmila Matondkar, came out to vote. Urmila is also contesting the election against BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty in Mumbai. These celebrities were among the early birds to reach the voting booths and cast their votes.Priyanka took to Twitter to share a picture of herself after she cast her vote. "This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts," the Quantico star captioned the picture.The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha.