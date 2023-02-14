Actor Kavin is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Dada, helmed by debutant Ganesh K Babu, the film has been garnering good responses from the cine-goers and critics. Dada is the second film with Kavin as the lead after Lift. Now, Lokesh Kanagaraj has appreciated the film and team. He also wished the team all the best for its success. “Hearing a lot of positive things about this film Dada congrats da Kavin! Wishing all the very best to the entire team of Dada,” Lokesh wrote on Twitter.

Kavin reacted to the tweet and thanked Lokesh for speaking about his film. “Counting my blessings. Thanks a lot na, means so much, Love you Lokesh Kanagaraj,” the actor wrote in the tweet.

Counting my blessings 🙏🏼♥️Thanks a lot na 🙂 Means soo muchh ♥️Love you 🤗@Dir_Lokesh 💥 https://t.co/DjbMRp5Hhv — Kavin (@Kavin_m_0431) February 13, 2023

Dada marks Kavin’s first big screen release after he participates in the television reality show and the charming actor has marked his presence on the big screen with his acting chops. Dada is a romantic drama with a unique message about the relationship that has been pulling the cinephiles towards the theatres.

The film opened earning Rs 1 crore at the box office and is increasing day by day as it is receiving a good response. It is said that the makers were happy with the response to the film and they have signed director Ganesh K Babu for another film. The makers have also declared it a superhit and thanked critics and moviegoers for their positive response.

Apart from Kavin, the film also features Aparna Das in the lead role. The storyline of the film is about a young couple who face an unexpected situation. K Bhagyaraj and VTV Ganesh played prominent roles, while Jen Martin scored the music.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with his next venture with Thalapathy Vijay, titled Leo. It has a huge star cast of Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Myshkin, Matthew Thomas, and Arjun Sarja. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film, which went on floors on January 2, is slated to release on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

