Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares First Look of Vikram Prabhu’s Raid

Vikram Prabhu is one of the most talented actors in Tamil cinema. The 36-year-old has cultivated a loyal fan base through his acting chops and charming personality. Vikram has established himself in the industry with terrific performances in films like Taanakkaran and Thuppakki Munai.

Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for Vikram’s Raid. Recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared Raid’s first look on Twitter. “Happy to reveal the first look of @iamVikramPrabhu’s next RAID. All the very best team. #RaidFirstLook,” read Kanagaraj’s tweet.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has gained widespread fame following the success of his last two films. Kanagaraj’s Master and Vikram wreaked havoc at the box office and received glowing reviews. Therefore, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s endorsement can play a great role in Raid’s success.

In fact, after Kanagaraj’s tweet, Raid has generated tremendous chatter on social media. Twitterati has also asked about the status of Thalapathy67 in the Reply section of Kanagaraj’s tweet.

Raid’s terrific poster features Vikram Prabhu in a dashing avatar. Fans have appreciated Vikram’s look in the poster. Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya are essaying the lead roles in the film. It is worth noting that both of them are reuniting after their 2014 film Vellaikkara Durai. Makers are hoping that the sizzling chemistry between the two actors propels the film to success.



Raid is helmed by Karthi and the film’s dialogues have been written by Muthaiya. Raid’s music has been composed by Sam CS. Vikram’s last movie, Taanakkaran, was a smashing hit. Therefore, trade analysts are predicting that Raid will have a good run at the box office. Vikram will also star in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram Prabhu’s magnum opus will hit the screens on September 30.

