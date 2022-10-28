Lokesh Kanagaraj To Cast Bigg Boss Tamil Actor And Actress in Thalapathy 67?

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay, whose last film Beast did not live up to expectations, is all set to redeem for its failure with two back-to-back films lined up. One of them is the Vamsi-directed Varisu, which is slated for a Pongal release next year, clashing directly with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

After that, he will start shooting for the tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It was earlier reported that the film is expected to go on floors in December after most of the post-production work for Varisu was completed. Now some more reports about the cast of Thalapathy 67 have surfaced.

Top showsha video

While it has already been reported that Sanjay Dutt and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been roped in as antagonists, the latest buzz is that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also roped in some Bigg Boss Tamil contestants for the film. According to sources, Raju Jeyamohan, the title winner of Bigg Boss Season 5, and Myina Nandhini, who is currently one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 6, might play crucial roles in the film.

However, an official confirmation is still awaited. If it is true, it will truly excite the fans of the two actors, whose popularity soared after their stint in Bigg Boss Tamil. It is, however, interesting to note that Myna has already worked with Lokesh in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram in a small part.

Other actors who are said to be part of the movie are Trisha, Samantha and Keerthy Suresh. Looks like Lokesh is planning something really big with such a stellar star cast and we can only wait and watch.

Read all the Latest Movies News here