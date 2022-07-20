Lokesh Kanagaraj to Join Hands With Salman Khan For His Next? What We Know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy with back-to-back projects. At present, he is completing the shooting of Tiger 3. And reportedly, the actor is all set to work with Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj next. Reports suggest that Salman has approached Lokesh for his next venture. Rumour has it that a popular production house in the Telugu film industry is backing the project.

An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made once the final talks are over. Lokesh will start working on the project with Salman after completing his pending projects.

Lokesh Kanagaraj last directorial — Kamal Haasan’s Vikram — was a huge success at the box office. Now, he is busy with the pre-production work of Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film. This is Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay’s second collaboration. They earlier worked on Master, which was released in 2021 and was a success.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most successful directors in the South film industry. If the reports of his collaboration are true, then it will be Lokesh’s first Bollywood project. Rumours were also surfacing that after Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film, Lokesh will start working on Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2, but no official confirmation has been shared on the same.

Coming to Salman Khan, the actor has various projects lined up. He is shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and will then start working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Pooja Hegde. The actor is also making his South debut with Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, which is the official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Salman will be stepping in the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, Salman has wrapped shooting for the film and his fans are eagerly waiting for his South debut with Godfather. This will be Salman Khan’s first project with megastar Chiranjeevi.

